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Sofía og Heini by mubbur
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Sofía og Heini

A little bit of everything today, I was down to look at Sofia's little lamb and it's doing well among the others, and Heini was with me, he'll probably be a drummer in adult life🤣🤣😊
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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