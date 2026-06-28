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Photo 1275
Sofía og Heini
A little bit of everything today, I was down to look at Sofia's little lamb and it's doing well among the others, and Heini was with me, he'll probably be a drummer in adult life🤣🤣😊
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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