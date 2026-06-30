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Photo 1277
Vestmanna Mountains
Yes, I was so lucky that I was invited to a boat trip to the Vestmanna Mountains, but a group of 46 from Denmark, and I was supposed to be part of taking photos of the whole trip, a very beautiful trip, a lovely end to June.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Dorothy
ace
Wonderful collage!
June 30th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Spectacular scenery!
June 30th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
@illinilass
@ljmanning
Thanks all👍😊
June 30th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
June 30th, 2026
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Thanks all👍😊