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Teddy by mubbur
Photo 1279

Teddy

I was outside in the nice weather today and put my hat on the table, and when I looked again, Teddy had curled up inside it 🤣🤣👍
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Made me laugh out loud! Brilliant, Teddy! If the hat was there, why not, eh?
July 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Too sweet for words!
July 2nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love this!!
July 2nd, 2026  
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