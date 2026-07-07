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Hoyvík & Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 1284

Hoyvík & Tórshavn

A lovely day—I got a nice bronze medal with my daughter and my grandson Óli ❤️😊
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Beverley ace
fabulous family capture... & huge congratulations for your Medal...
truly awesomeness...
July 7th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Nice family pic, beautiful scenery and delicious lunch. What was your medal for?
July 7th, 2026  
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