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Sandavág by mubbur
Photo 1285

Sandavág

I'm in Sandavág on a foggy day; all flights here are delayed today because of the fog.🙈🥲
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Boxplayer ace
Looks very atmospheric
July 8th, 2026  
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