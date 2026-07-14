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Photo 1291
Teddy&Ninus
It's too hot today, says Teddy; we also just said hello to Ninus today.🌞😊
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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