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Teddy&Ninus by mubbur
Photo 1291

Teddy&Ninus

It's too hot today, says Teddy; we also just said hello to Ninus today.🌞😊
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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