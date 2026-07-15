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A lovely day by mubbur
Photo 1292

A lovely day

Another great day here today, with sun and a cloudless sky.🌞🌞🇫🇴
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Zilli~ ace
Lovely, peaceful place!
July 15th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful calm bright day….lovely captured… your collages are beautiful..🤩
July 15th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli @beverley365
Thanks all yes a lovely day🌞🌞
July 15th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, that must be quite unusual to get up to 30+° ?
July 15th, 2026  
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