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Photo trip north by mubbur
Photo 1293

Photo trip north

It was very foggy here in Hoyvík today, so my brother-in-law—who is here on holiday—and I took a drive north; that helped, as the weather was nice up there.😊
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
amazing collage... beautiful views
July 16th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So beautiful!
July 16th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365 @ljmanning
Thanks all👍😊
July 16th, 2026  
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