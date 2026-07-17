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Previous
Photo 1294
G-music festival
A photo from the G Music Festival in the village of Gøta, which takes place every year from Thursday to Sunday; it is a major festival up here, and with the weather being so good, there is an especially large turnout this year.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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