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Home again🥲 by mubbur
Photo 1295

Home again🥲

Yes, my son called this morning to say that little Sofía had fallen ill overnight, so I had to bring them back home. It was such a shame, since the weather is so nice here, but it just doesn't work to be there with sick children 🥲
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Ole Kristian Valle ace
Eg ynski henni skjótan bata.
July 18th, 2026  
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