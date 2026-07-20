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Busy dag😊 by mubbur
Photo 1297

Busy dag😊

Yes, it’s been a busy day here; the new cargo net for my son’s pickup truck arrived, so we had to get that fitted. Also, Heini and Nomi got back on the ferry last night, so we had to look at photos from the trip, and Teddy needed a trim too. 😊👍
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Judith Johnson ace
Lovely series of shots of your day
July 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
July 20th, 2026  
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