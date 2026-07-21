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Photo 1298
A lovely family dag
Yes, another lovely day; our son came over and invited us all to the shopping center for breakfast, and afterwards we took a trip into town in the beautiful weather—plus, we had to try out the new inflatable boat.😊👍
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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LManning (Laura)
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You have such great family times together.
July 21st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 21st, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Lovely!
July 21st, 2026
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