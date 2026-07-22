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A nice day😊 by mubbur
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A nice day😊

Yes, another lovely day here; my son got the chimney removed and we grilled a delicious flank steak—something I’ve never tried before—and Heini and Sofía finished things off with a water fight outside 🤣😊
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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