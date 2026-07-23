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Previous
Photo 1300
Chimmey 😊
Well, I got started on removing the chimney today—hard, dirty work, and dust everywhere 🙈💪😊
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Marj
ace
Hope your project goes smoothly. Nice collage
July 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Very hard work! Awesome shots.
July 23rd, 2026
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