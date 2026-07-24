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Chimmey down👍 by mubbur
Photo 1301

Chimmey down👍

Well, the chimney is down—that was quick—and my son is happy, so now we can enjoy the weekend.💪😊
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Beverley ace
terrific job done... GReat Photos... Happy weekend...
July 24th, 2026  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Hart arbeiði síggi eg!
July 24th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Well done!
July 24th, 2026  
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