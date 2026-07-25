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Great job by mubbur
Photo 1302

Great job

Before and after: the chimney is gone, but there needs to be an air duct where the chimney used to be.👍😊
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Photo Details

Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Job well done!
July 25th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 25th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great work!
July 25th, 2026  
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