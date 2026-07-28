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Previous
Photo 1305
Faroes Nationals day🇫🇴
The day started off okay, but then there was a lot of rain; I managed to snap a few photos before everyone headed into town in Faroese national costumes. I hope tomorrow is better—without the rain.🇫🇴😊
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Elyse Klemchuk
Happy national day! Best wishes!
July 28th, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful photos... its soo beautiful to see your happy... giggling... smiley totally delightful children... looking out for each other too... Adorable
almost forgot to say "Happy national day"
July 28th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful captures
July 28th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Fun day, with all looking so beautiful in the national costumes!
July 28th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Wonderful images!
July 28th, 2026
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almost forgot to say "Happy national day"