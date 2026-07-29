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A great day by mubbur
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A great day

Yes, it’s been a great day here; I’ve been out with the kids all day. Heine won this huge roll of Oreo cookies—you can bet he was thrilled—and there were hundreds of people there for the great song performance, too 😊🇫🇴
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
What an amazing number of people are there! Congratulations Heine!
July 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
WOnderful
July 29th, 2026  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Góða ólavsøku 🇫🇴🇫🇴🇫🇴🇫🇴🇫🇴
July 29th, 2026  
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