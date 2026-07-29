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Previous
Photo 1306
A great day
Yes, it’s been a great day here; I’ve been out with the kids all day. Heine won this huge roll of Oreo cookies—you can bet he was thrilled—and there were hundreds of people there for the great song performance, too 😊🇫🇴
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
What an amazing number of people are there! Congratulations Heine!
July 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
WOnderful
July 29th, 2026
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Góða ólavsøku 🇫🇴🇫🇴🇫🇴🇫🇴🇫🇴
July 29th, 2026
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