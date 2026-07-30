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Previous
Photo 1307
Koltur
Well, it’s back to the daily grind; I was at the airport with Tummas—his grandchild was heading to Copenhagen—and I managed to get these two from Koltur, along with a lot of salmon rings.😊
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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