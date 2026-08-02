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Sofía 🇫🇴🎂 by mubbur
Photo 1310

Sofía 🇫🇴🎂

Today, it’s the granddaughter Sofía who is turning 3, and that called for a celebration 🇫🇴🎂🇫🇴
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful celebration
August 2nd, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely celebration. Happy Birthday to Sofía!

Ian
August 2nd, 2026  
Michelle
Happy Birthday to Sofia, lovely happy captures
August 2nd, 2026  
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