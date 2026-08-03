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Previous
Photo 1311
Klaksvík
I visited Klaksvík, where they had wrapped the church in shrink-wrap because the roof was being replaced; it’s a clever setup that allows work to continue even if it rains, and they had even printed an image of the church onto the plastic.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2026 9:11pm
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
Well that is very clever!
August 3rd, 2026
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