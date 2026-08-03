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Klaksvík by mubbur
Photo 1311

Klaksvík

I visited Klaksvík, where they had wrapped the church in shrink-wrap because the roof was being replaced; it’s a clever setup that allows work to continue even if it rains, and they had even printed an image of the church onto the plastic.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Well that is very clever!
August 3rd, 2026  
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