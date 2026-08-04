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Previous
Photo 1312
Fishing trip
Went on a quick fishing trip down by the harbor with Sofía and my son; we caught a small fish there. There were two tourist ships in the harbor as well, so the town was full of tourists.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Very cool! Sofia looks like she is enjoying it
August 4th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely happy captures
August 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh the joys of manhood
August 4th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
@bigmxx
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks all😊
August 4th, 2026
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Thanks all😊