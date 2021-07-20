Day 1

I’m writing this because I’m struggling. Struggling to feel like a mum. Not in a bleak hopeless sort of a way. I’ve dealt with bipolar disorder all my adult life, and I’m not ill now. But I am struggling to work out what it means to be a mum, and what that means for my sense of self. Don’t get me wrong - my child is healthy, happy, well looked after and has all the advantages in life she could hope for. It’s my brain that is the problem. It’s just not letting me be at peace with my new identity.



This project is my attempt to explore what it means to me to be a mum, and to document a year in our lives together. I don’t know what we’ll go through, and whether it will help be feel more like a mum, but I really hope it does. One day at a time, little by little.



Three good things for today:

1. I’ve had the courage to start this project

2. I have a lovely little girl who I want to connect to more

3. I have such a supportive husband who is helping me to untangle my brain