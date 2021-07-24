Previous
Day 5 - A mummy adventure by muddledmum
5 / 365

Day 5 - A mummy adventure

So today was another good day - last full day of holiday and was determined to make the most of it. Headed out for a decent length walk (12km) with just me and the Tiny one in her carrier and a rucksack of provisions (how do small people need so much stuff?!).

Walk route was a bit more challenging than the online guide suggested, but we did it. Felt really good to just be out and about the two of us. I think we need to have more adventures - perhaps it is exploring new things together that will bring us closer? A genuinely lovely afternoon.

Three good things:
1. Sitting on the river bank with Tiny just watching the world go by
2. Free online walking route maps
3. A really nice dog friendly cafe we went to for lunch
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

MuddledMum

@muddledmum
