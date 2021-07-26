Day 7 - Tiny Feet

So today was a rough day. I don’t feel like a good person today. I’ve been really irritable and insular, and have found it hard to make space for anyone else. I don’t like that about myself. I wish I was more generous with my time, but some days I just seem to go down the rabbit hole and can’t find that space or good grace I wish I had. It’s always worse when I have a day at home without a plan - I guess I need to structure my time more to distract myself from my worst instincts.



On days like today I find it really hard to get on the same wavelength as Tiny, which means I’m terrible at working out what she wants. If I could just get myself in the zone it would be obvious that she was hungry or tired or thirsty - why can’t I spot it some days? It just makes everything harder for both of us as she ends up crying or getting agitated for longer than is needed, which further puts me on edge and makes me want to retreat into myself more. This photo was taken at a very needed moment of calm when she slept.



Three good things:

1. I’ve started a health eating regime again

2. Peace and quiet while she slept

3. Hanging out in the park together - to be fair that was nice and was some quality time together. I guess that’s why writing the three good things is helpful - I’d have forgotten about it if I hadn’t made myself think about good things.

