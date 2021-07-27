Day 8 - Playing with Light

This was a fun picture. Our dog has a light up collar that Tiny is slightly obsessed with! She loves playing with it, even when the dog is still wearing it! This is her looking straight into the light, having thankfully let me remove it from the dog first.



Today was a better day. Took the day off work, but Tiny still went to nursery so had a day to myself. Can’t say I did anything adventurous with it, but was nice to have no responsibilities for a while.



Three good things:

1. Dancing in the kitchen with Tiny after dinner. She really likes music, and am hoping this can be a nice mummy daughter thing

2. Sitting in a favourite cafe watching the world go by

3. 17,000 steps, including 5000 steps of baby wearing on the way home from nursery