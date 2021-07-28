Day 10 - Ready for puddles

Today was ok - I took the morning off for a much needed sleep, and then spent the afternoon writing, taking full advantage of a Tiny being at nursery.



Three good things:

1. Tiny wellies! She’s had them for months, but I still can’t get over how cute tiny wellies are.

2. Tiny knows the word ‘nose’. I’m slightly desperate for her to be talking, and get quite worried that she doesn’t seem to recognise as many words as I think she should. But she definitely knows ‘nose’ now, and is delighted by her ability to point to it on command

3. Writing in my favourite coffee shop