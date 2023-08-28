Muretti New York Showroom: Italian Kitchens & Closets
For 25+ years, Muretti has been a leading name in quality handcrafted Italian kitchens, bathrooms, and custom closets. Our passionate designers work with residential, multi-unit, or commercial projects to handcraft custom cabinetry that suits your needs, lifestyle, and budget. Muretti does all its manufacturing in Italy at some of the best production facilities in the world for quality and speed, offering a wide range of custom-designed cabinets, from mid-century modern to contemporary and industrial. Visit our New York showroom for the kitchen design and finest custom cabinets from the premier New York City source of dream Italian-made home solutions. Whether you are facing a kitchen remodeling job or planning a large-scale job, we are ready to help. No challenge is too big or small, and we know what it takes to keep our clients happy when building and installing custom kitchens, bathrooms, and cabinets for any room in your home or office space.
Our showroom in New York City: https://goo.gl/maps/qFexocK6s3KRHqy36 Our practice areas: Custom Italian Kitchen Cabinets Custom Italian Closets
Italian Bathroom Designs Modern Kitchen
Contemporary Kitchen Industrial Kitchen
Kitchen Design