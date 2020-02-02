Previous
Fashion at the Ceder by mv_wolfie
Fashion at the Ceder

Did a fashion shoot at the Cederberg mountains over the weekend. A new genre for me, it was fun and very different from what I usually do.
Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
Kristin
Love this one! The distant hills add depth and the contrasting textures in the rocks and model's dress really pop.
February 5th, 2020  
