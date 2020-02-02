Sign up
Photo 2154
Fashion at the Ceder
Did a fashion shoot at the Cederberg mountains over the weekend. A new genre for me, it was fun and very different from what I usually do.
Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Mariana Visser
@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it.
2156
photos
104
followers
238
following
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd February 2020 9:12am
Kristin
Love this one! The distant hills add depth and the contrasting textures in the rocks and model's dress really pop.
February 5th, 2020
