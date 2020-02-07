Sign up
Photo 2159
Delicate
Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Mariana Visser
@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
17th August 2019 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and delicate looking.
February 12th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh lovely!
February 12th, 2020
