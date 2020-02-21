Previous
Joga in the park by mv_wolfie
Joga in the park

Went to visit the Company Gardens this morning and found these lovely ladies practicing their joga on the lawns. Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments.
Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
