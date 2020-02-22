Sign up
Photo 2168
Cape Town High Court
6 photo's stiched together. Taken with my Canon EOS70D and Canon 1.4 50mm lens Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Mariana Visser
@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
365
Canon EOS 70D
22nd February 2020 8:50am
