Photo 2210
warped grater
Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
1
0
Mariana Visser
@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
2210
photos
110
followers
244
following
605% complete
View this month »
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
27th March 2020 1:59pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool - looks like eerie.
March 31st, 2020
