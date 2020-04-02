Previous
kombuis tou by mv_wolfie
kombuis tou

Practising some macro whilst we are in lockdown, so I have decided to dedicate macros to us in lockdown and beautify the world from within. Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
2nd April 2020

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it.
