Previous
Next
IMG_0422 by mv_wolfie
Photo 2215

IMG_0422

Practising some macro whilst we are in lockdown, so I have decided to dedicate macros to us in lockdown and beautify the world from within. Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise