bright & beautiful by mv_wolfie
Practising some macro whilst we are in lockdown, so I have decided to dedicate macros to us in lockdown and beautify the world from within. Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

