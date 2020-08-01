Previous
Ben by mv_wolfie
Photo 2322

Ben

Today I lost this dear friend of mine. He was in a terrible freak accident and unfortunately they could not save him. RIP Ben, always in my heart and thoughts. Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
julia ace
Beautiful photo to remember him.. Happy memories..💕
August 1st, 2020  
Bob Zwolinsky ace
I'm not sure a like is appropriate but an excellent picture.
August 1st, 2020  
