The Hague by mv_wolfie
The Hague

I am trying something new by oil painting on black and white images, but only in some areas.
It is quite a lot of fun and a steady hand is def needed. Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
