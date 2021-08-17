Cape Waterblommetjie bredie

Cape Waterblommetjies occur naturally in the winter rainfall areas of the Cape, bursting forth as soon as the ponds and vleis fill up after the first winter rains. Their long, oval, green leaves are mottled with brown and float on the water’s surface while their sweetly scented, white flowers stand up out of the water – these occur in great profusion from winter to spring. It is these flowers that are the edible part and has become a local delicacy cooked with onions, mutton and a few leaves of the local sorrel (Oxalis pes-caprae). Aponogeton distachyos makes an excellent pond plant, plant tubers in rich loamy soil, and keep in shallow water 40 – 100 cm deep in full sun. Plants may go dormant during warm summer weather or stay semi-evergreen.