Ceres steam train by mv_wolfie
Photo 2787

Ceres steam train

Thank you for following my project and leaving your remarks, much appreciated. After a long period where they could not operate, they started again this morning. the train runs from Cape Town to Elgin and back
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
