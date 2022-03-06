Previous
Next
Club Mikanos windmill by mv_wolfie
Photo 2905

Club Mikanos windmill

Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments, much appreciated. Club Mikanos is a time-share "village" on the West Coast of SA, about 1hour from Cape Town. The windmill acts as an energy storer
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great capture, beautiful windmill.
March 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise