It is all about texture by mv_wolfie
Photo 2951

It is all about texture

Taken during recent visit to Kruger National Park. thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
810% complete

Esther Rosenberg ace
Now that is a different POV lol, love it!
July 30th, 2022  
