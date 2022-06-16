Previous
Yawning by mv_wolfie
Photo 2954

Yawning

Taken during recent visit to Kruger National Park. thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it.
811% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
What a huge mouth. Funny how that bird is not faced by it.
July 31st, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow!
July 31st, 2022  
