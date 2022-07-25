Previous
Next
It is cold out there by mv_wolfie
Photo 3006

It is cold out there

Completing my B&W month. Got a bit behind with uploading my photo's. Please forgive the bombardment. Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Lovely b&w portrait.
August 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise