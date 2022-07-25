Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3006
It is cold out there
Completing my B&W month. Got a bit behind with uploading my photo's. Please forgive the bombardment. Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mariana Visser
@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
3028
photos
105
followers
205
following
829% complete
View this month »
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
25th July 2020 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely b&w portrait.
August 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close