Pink snow by mv_wolfie
Pink snow

These ladies were picking off peach florets as there are too many, so the trees wont be able to carry it.
Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments, much appreciated.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
Mariana Visser
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture with the pretty petals.
August 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I do feel this activity is most important! Like pruning roses or other plants. But these ladies must know what to prune!
August 12th, 2022  
