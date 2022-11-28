Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3143
My second Christmas is around the corner
A Christmas shoot I did on Sunday for a friend of mine of her children and grandchildren. Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mariana Visser
@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
3143
photos
102
followers
199
following
861% complete
View this month »
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
27th November 2022 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close