SA's biggest cart horses.

Situated just off the R328 (the road from Mosselbay to Oudtshoorn), on the Leeukloof/Kleinbrak road. This magical 100 hectare mountain farm is guaranteed to take away all those inner city blues and delight the whole family, young and old.



Step out of your door and into a beautiful world of mountains, birds and horses, with fabulous carriage drives; riding, hiking, and mountain bike trails on the farm and in the area.



It is home to the biggest horses in South Africa.



Here everything is simple and children and adults can reconnect with horses and nature and enjoy the beauty and purity of the crystal days spent here. The foals are friendly, the great horses are friendly, the dogs and cats are friendly and the staff of Outeniqua Moon go out of their way to be friendly and helpful.