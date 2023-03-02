Previous
Forest Buzzard portrait by mv_wolfie
Forest Buzzard portrait

Forest Buzzard caught to be ringed for research by Stellenbosch Univercity.
Ring 7a09380
Cring a156
2-3 years old weighing in at 0,54kg. Sex unknown
2nd March 2023

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
