Jackle Buzzard being ringed. by mv_wolfie
Photo 3252

Jackle Buzzard being ringed.

As part of a study group they get a ring and all data sent to Uni of Stellenbosch. Jackle Buzzard, ring no 889405, cring B182.
2-3 year old male weighing 1.13kg
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
