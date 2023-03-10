Previous
Outeniqua Yellow Wood tree by mv_wolfie
Outeniqua Yellow Wood tree

The tree is older than 800 years, 33 meters long, crown with 34m, fruits of this tree is eaten by fruit eating bats and birds.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Mariana Visser

mv_wolfie
